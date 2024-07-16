Amazon Prime Day: SanDisk 1.5TB microSD card drops to a new low price

If you have a device that supports memory expansion with microSD cards and you feel like it can benefit from a beefy card, today is the day to pull the trigger on one of SanDisk's high-capacity microSD cards. The 1.5TB model is now available with a big 44% discount to all Amazon Prime members as part of the annual Prime Day deals. If you don't have Prime, you can get a free trial.

The memory card in question is a UHS-I card that can operate at speeds of up to 150MB/s. It is rated C10, U1, and A1, which means it has enough performance for storing and launching apps and recording high-resolution videos and large photos.

The SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSD card is compatible with a wide variety of devices. You can use it with Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, Windows laptops, action cameras, digital cameras (you may need an SD adapter for that, which is bundled with the memory card), and other gadgets. Just make sure your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or camera supports high-capacity microSD cards.

Finally, SanDisk conducts rigorous testing to ensure its microSD cards can deliver optimal performance and longevity to keep your data safe when working with every compatible product. And now, you can save $66 on every card.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSD memory card - $83.59 | 44% off on Amazon US

