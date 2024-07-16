MSI PRO MP251 office monitor is now at its lowest price, even lower for Prime customers

If you are looking for an extremely affordable office monitor from a good brand, the MSI PRO MP251 office monitor is now available for just £58.99 or £56.04 if you're a Prime member. The monitor launched just several months ago with an £88.99 RRP so you're getting 37% off with the Prime deal. If you don't have Prime, you can get a trial to get this deal.

Some of the highlights of this display include that it's 24.5 inches, has a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel, has a 100 Hz refresh rate, includes an eye-friendly screen, comes with built-in speakers, and has HDMI 1.4b and D-Sub (VGA).

A full overview of the features is below:

24.5-INCH FHD PANEL - The PRO MP251 features a large 24.5-inch IPS panel with Full-HD (1920x1080) resolution; A high 100Hz refresh rate improves the day-to-day visual experience with smoother, faster frame rates

IMAGE QUALITY - The PRO MP251 supports a 101% sRGB colour gamut (6-bit+FRC, 16.7M colours), 300 nits brightness & superior 1300:1 contrast ratio; MSI Display Kit App unlocks extra display, productivity & colour settings

EYE COMFORT ORIENTED - MSI EyesErgo solution includes TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certified Less Blue Light & anti-flicker technology as well as Eye-Q Check software to prevent strain during extended periods of use; Anti-glare surface treatment

SIMPLE YET FLEXIBLE - The monitor comes with 100mm VESA brackets for wall or arm mounting (e.g., MSI VESA Arm MT81), while the stand is tilt adjustable & includes a handy cable management clip; Built-in 2W speakers are convenient for conference calls

MODERN & LEGACY CONNECTIVITY - Supports multi-system control & display with HDMI 1.4b and D-Sub (VGA) ports; Includes a headphones-out jack and line-in port.

This monitor is sold and dispatched by Amazon so you shouldn't run into any issues with delivery. If you do not like the monitor and want to return it, you can do so within 30 days of receipt.

