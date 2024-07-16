GEEKOM Mini IT13 i7-13620H mini PC is now $100/£100 off for a limited time

GEEKOM are back with a deal on a variant of its Mini IT13 that we reviewed last September. The 13 represents the generation of Intel Core processor inside it. At the time they were the first to include a 13th generation Intel Core i9 inside a Mini PC, and we were only too happy to give it a look.

As a reminder of what you get, below are the specifications for this Mini PC.

GEEKOM Mini IT13 Dimensions Size 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm (49.2 mm incl rubber feet) Weight 652 g CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H (10 Cores, 16T, 24 MB Cache, up to 4.90 GHz) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 64 EU Memory 32 GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM, supports up to 64 GB Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD 1 TB

1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot, expandable up to 1 TB

1 x 2.5" SATA HDD (7mm) slot, expandable up to 2 TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Kensington Lock Yes Adapter 19V, 6.32A I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x Speaker (3.5mm jack)

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN port

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x Power connector

1 x Power button Deal Price $499 / £499 (buying links below)

Description

The packaging has not changed between the Mini IT12 and Mini IT13, so it exerts the same premium feel as you pull the top of the box off to reveal the Mini PC sitting inside a foam-cushioned interior. Once you have the PC out, and the foam is removed you are greeted with a Thank You envelope, below that and after removing the cardboard "shelf" you can find the other components such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x Mini IT13 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Thank You Card

All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse).

The deal is valid until May 29th.

Use coupon code NEO13 when checking out. This flash deal expires on July 21 .

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.