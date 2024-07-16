Amazon Prime Day: The Western Digital 8TB WD Red Pro NAS hard drive is at its new low price

You may think Amazon Prime Day is just for "fun" items like TVs, game controllers and streaming sticks. However, the sales event does have a number of more serious products that are available at new low prices. That includes the 8TB model of the Western Digital WD Red Pro NAS hard drive.

Right now, the Western Digital 8TB WD Red Pro NAS hard drive is available for $189.99 at Amazon as part of a Prime Day deal. That's also a $50 discount from its $239.99 MSRP.

The 3.5-inch SATA drive has a 256 MB cache and supports up to 7,200 RPM. Western Digital says the WD Red Pro NAS drives are designed to handle high-intensity workloads 24/7. In fact, this drive is rated to run up to 550 TB per year and has an MTBF of up to 2.5 million hours.

In addition to its durability and performance, the WD Red Pro NAS drives include a multi-axis shock sensor. This feature detects any shock events and allows the drive to adjust its read and write speeds so the data that you have stored is protected from these incidents.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

