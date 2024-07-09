Amazon Prime members can get Xbox cloud gaming-supported Fire TV 4K sticks at new low prices

Earlier this week, Microsoft and Amazon officially launched support for accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Amazon Fire TV 4K and 4K Max streaming video sticks. Today, in an early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deal, the retailer has cut the prices of all of its Fire TV sticks. That includes the high-end Fire TV 4K Max, which has hit a new all-time low price for Prime members.

Right now, the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is priced at $34.99. That's the lowest price for this product, and $25 lower than its $59.99 MSRP. Again, this price is strictly for Amazon Prime members, but you can become one if you sign up now with a 30-day free trial.

The Fire TV 4K Max can be connected to your smart TV on a HDMI port. You can access nearly all the free and premium streaming services to watch movies, TV shows, and selected live events in up to 4K resolution, with support for both the HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos standards.

The device also has Amazon's most powerful processor made for its streaming sticks, along with 16GB of storage. If you have a Wi-Fi 6E router, you can connect to this streaming stick's Wi-Fi 6E antenna for much faster speeds.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has some extra features that are exclusive to this device. The Fire TV Ambient Experience lets your TV show over 2,000 digital images of museum-quality art and photography when you are not using it. Also, you can set up widgets that will give you info on news, weather, your calendar, your to-do list, and more.

Finally, you can download the new Xbox app on this device to play hundreds of games made for Microsoft's Xbox console on the Fire TV 4K Max if you also have a supported wireless Xbox controller and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In addition to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire TV 4K stick has reached its lowest price of $24.99 for Prime members who can now access Xbox Cloud Gaming. The standard Fire TV Stick is down to a new low price of $17.99 for Prime members, and the Fire TV Stick Lite has matched its lowest price of $14.99 for Prime members.

