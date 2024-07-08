Amazon's new version of the Echo Spot speaker has launched; Prime members get a discount

Amazon decided to launch a new hardware device just eight days before Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on July 16. The product is a revamped version of the Echo Spot, which first launched in 2017.

The original Echo Spot had a 2.5-inch display that could show videos, photos, and it also had an integrated camera. The new 2024 version of the Echo Spot lacks the video screen and the camera. Instead, it includes a speaker on the bottom and a touchscreen on the top that can show you the time, weather info, song titles, and more. You can also control smart home devices with the new Echo Spot and of course, it supports Amazon's Alexa voice command digital assistant.

Amazon says:

Echo Spot includes a 1.73" front-firing directional speaker that offers vibrant sound with clear vocals and deep bass. Ask Alexa to play your favorite song to enjoy a new colorful visual animation when music plays. When you want to skip a song, you can either ask Alexa, or quickly tap the display.

The new Echo Spot comes in three color choices: Black, Glacial White, or Ocean Blue. Normally, the speaker costs $79.99. However, members of Amazon Prime can get a deep discount on this speaker right now. It currently is priced at $44.99 for Prime members.

