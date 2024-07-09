Save $350 on Samsung's first Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

Samsung's first Copilot+ PC, the Galaxy Book4 Edge, is only a few weeks old, but it is already heavily discounted. Right now, you can save a massive $350 on both 14-inch and 16-inch configurations with the Snapdragon X Elite processors.

The GalaxyBook4 Edge is available in two screen sizes and two processor configurations. You can get the smaller variant with the 12-core 3.4GHz Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-800-100) or the bigger variant with the slightly faster 3.8GHz Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84100. All configurations have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage.

The fastest, most powerful Snapdragon for laptops, available first here for Samsung. Revolutionary processing power, evolved with AI. Unleash power-packed performance with an advanced NPU and Snapdragon X Elite — a next-gen processor available first in Galaxy Book4 Edge. Built for Galaxy AI, this chipset transforms how you create, communicate and play with an all-new PC experience.

Other specs in Samsung's first Copilot+ PC include a 3K AMOLED 120Hz touchscreen display, thin chassis, and a decent set of ports. Speaking of ports, you get one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, one microSD reader, one USB 3.2 Type-A, and a headphone jack.

All Copilot+ PCs come with a host of additional features powered by Qualcomm's latest NPU. They include real-time captions, Windows Studio Effects, Paint Cocreator, image-enhancing capabilities, the ill-fated Recall (not available to the public yet), a dedicated Copilot hardware key, and more.

These computers also promise much better battery life compared to their Intel-based siblings, plug you get fast charging support. Samsung claims the Galaxy Book4 Edge can last up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge.