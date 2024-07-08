The Lenovo Essential, a FHD 1080p webcam, is now just $20 after 52% discount

If you're looking for an affordable webcam from a well-known brand, then check out the Lenovo Essential, a Full HD (FHD) 1080p webcam with dual microphones, wide-angle support, tilt-control, and 360-degree rotation. At its current price of $19.19, this is the lowest price that this webcam has ever been available on Amazon.

Sharing an overview of the features, the product page reads:

Just Like The Real Thing - The innovative FHD 1080P camera delivers perfect high-resolution video and lets you set the scene with its ultra-wide 95° lens. Video alone is not enough, though, which is why two built-in mics capture crisp stereo audio from all directions.

Easy Plug-and-Play Setup - Simply unpack and unfold the camera when you want to do a call, and plug the USB 2.0 cable into any Windows or Mac device. Within seconds, you will be ready to go live on your favorite conferencing or streaming software, with no drivers necessary.

Mount Anywhere & Everywhere - With a 1.8 m cable, tripod support, and a flexible mounting mechanism, you can attach your webcam virtually anywhere. Even difficult angles work, thanks to the wide-angle, tilt controls, and 360° rotation. Just mount it, tilt it, and open the privacy shutter.

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (MJPG) @ 30 Frame Rate (default)

Interface: USB 2.0 Cable Length: 1.8 m (5.9 ft)

According to Amazon, this particular webcam has already been bought more than 500 times in the past month. It has received 2,169 ratings and has 4.3 out of 5 stars on average, suggesting it's an excellent product. It's also marked as an Amazon Choice, which highlights its excellent price and good rating, and it's ready to ship right away.

