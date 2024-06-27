Amazon Fire TV 4K and 4K Max streaming sticks will soon be able to play Xbox cloud games

It's about to become a lot more affordable to play hundreds of Xbox games via the cloud on your big-screen TV. Today, Microsoft and Amazon have announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming support is coming to the Amazon Fire TV 4K and Fire TV 4K Max streaming sticks sometime in July.

Microsoft's announcement on Xbox Wire says that when this support becomes available, Fire TV 4K and Fire TV 4K Max owners will be able to download the Xbox app, and then sign into their Microsoft account. They will need to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (if they don't already have one) to access the Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. They will also need a Bluetooth-supported game controller

Microsoft previously added support for accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming on select Samsung monitors and TVs. This new partnership with Amazon means that gamers won't have to purchase a monitor or TV if they want a big screen cloud gaming experience.

Amazon's own blog post about Xbox cloud games on its Fire TV 4K and 4K Max sticks says:

This announcement is an extension of Amazon’s commitment to bringing the best entertainment experiences to our customers, including top-tier cloud gaming options. For casual gamers or those new to the hobby, it provides an easy, low-cost entry point to explore the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library. Hardcore gamers can use it as a convenient way to play on another TV or take their games on the go.

Amazon's note does not mention the fact that it also has its own cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, that launched in 2020. It is also available to access on its Fire TV devices.

Right now, the Amazon Fire TV 4K stick is priced at $39.99, which is a $10 discount from its normal $49.99 MSRP. The Fire TV 4K Max is priced at its highest level of $59.99 at the moment. However, with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event on July 16 and 17, we suspect we will see bigger discounts on both products at that time.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.