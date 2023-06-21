Microsoft Edge 116 is now available in the Dev Channel

Microsoft has released Edge 116 in the Dev Channel, giving insiders a new version to test before promoting it to supported channels (Beta and Stable). Although the latest update bumps the version number from 115 to 116, the changelog is somewhat modest and contains nothing but fixes and other minor changes. Here are the details.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 116.0.1923.0?

The official release notes contain the following:

Reliability improvements: macOS: Fixed browser crash when clicking on the Share option from the Workspace Invite dialog. WebView2: Fixed CoreWebView2Frame.ExecuteScriptAsync hangs forever if the frame's destroyed while script is executing (#3124) Other changes and improvements: Re-added Reset sync data from Microsoft servers option for MSA.

Clicking on URLs in saved passwords now opens in a new tab.

Fixed erase button on the stylus pen not working in PDF.

Fixed current members not listed in Workspace.

Fixed PDF fillable form contains old values when starting a new session.

Fixed unable to use the scrollbar when the mouse cursor is at the edge of the screen. Android: Fixed Read aloud select and read not working. WebView2: Fixed no scrolling possible at HTML input fields of type "time" and HTML Select (#3512) Enterprise: InPrivateModeAvailability policy now supports on iOS and Android.

Fixed managed iOS devices can’t complete downloads to OneDrive.

NewPDFReaderEnabled policy can now be used for WebView2.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available for public testing on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download it from the official website and run it alongside the stable release or another preview channel. If you want to test early Edge updates, be sure to send your feedback to Microsoft by navigating to the Menu > Help and Feedback > Send feedback or pressing Shift + Alt + I

Edge 116 will be available for testing in the Beta Channel starting on the week of July 18, 2023. Release in the Stable Channel is scheduled for the week of August 10, 2023.