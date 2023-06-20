AMD's Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 5000 CPUs hit all-time low, save up to 54%

Those planning to build a new powerful PC or upgrade existing ones should check out these outstanding deals on AMD's latest AM5 and AM4-based processors. Ryzen 7000 and 5000 lineups are now available with discounts of up to 54%, saving you plenty of money for other parts or games. Speaking of games, you get Jedi Survivor for free with select Ryzen 7000 models for double saving!

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Deals

The following Ryzen 7000 CPUs are now at their all-time low. Note, however, that these processors are not compatible with DDR4 memory and AM4-based motherboards.

You will need a full system upgrade to utilize AMD's latest CPU tech. Also, none of those processors come with a fan, so make sure to buy a compatible air or water-cooling solution.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Deals

If switching platforms is not an option, and you want a CPU-only upgrade, here are some hard-to-miss deals on the last-generation Ryzen 5000 Series. These AM4-based processors pack plenty of power for years to come (AMD is not over with the socket yet and plans more Ryzen 5000 chips), and their prices are now at an all-time low.

