Get this SteelSeries RGB gaming mouse for less than $10 right now on Amazon

If you are looking to get a solid PC mouse to get some work done, or even to play PC games, you have a lot of options. Most of the good ones tend to cost a lot more than standard mice. However, the SteelSeries Rival 3 wired gaming mouse is currently being sold on Amazon at a rock-bottom price that may be too hard to ignore.

Right now, the SteelSeries Rival 3 wired mouse is priced at just $9.98 on Amazon. That's a massive $20.01 discount, or 76 percent, off its normal $29.99 MSRP.

The Rival 3 includes an optical sensor that can be changed from 100 all the way to 8,500 CPI, so gamers can adjust it for their needs. It also includes a polling rate of 1,000Hz for low latency response times.

The mouse also includes six programmable buttons you can configure with SteelSeries's software. They are designed to last up to 60 million clicks with their mechanical switches. The Rival 3 includes onboard memory so you can store things like special key configurations, your customize polling rate, and up to five CPI optional sensor settings.

The Rival 3 also has RGB lighting zones, including the SteelSeries logo on top and on the bottom edge of the mouse. The colors can be customized with the included software as well.

In addition to the low price of the Steel Series Rival 3 wired model, the wireless version of the Rival 3 is close to its all-time price low on Amazon at $26.48. That's $23.51 off the normal $49.99 MSRP. It includes an 18,000 CPI optical sensor and works with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless for over 400 hours of battery life in high-efficiency gaming model.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.