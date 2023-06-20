SSD deals: If you haven't picked up a 2TB NVMe Gen3 or Gen4 SSD yet, maybe you should

There has never been a better time to upgrade your storage with an SSD and we are not joking here. Over the last few months or so, hardware, in general, has been extremely affordable compared to what they were a couple of years ago, and products like graphics cards, processors, and of course, storage components like SSDs and HDDs, have been the cheapest they have ever been. In this article, we cover some 2TB PCIe Gen3 and Gen4 NVMe SSDs that are selling at such great prices that it is hard to not recommend them to our buyers.

Silicon Power XS70 Gen4 SSD

The best deal by far appears to be the Silicon Power XS70. Not only can it be blazing fast under sequential data flow, but it also comes with a heatsink. The deals have been ordered from what we feel are the best to worst. All the products below are Sold and Shipped by Amazon/Newegg or by the SSD manufacturer itself.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

