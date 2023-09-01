Get big discounts right now on gaming PC keyboards from Razer, MSI and ROCCAT at Amazon

With the Labor Day holiday coming up in the US, you can expect to see a lot of special discounts popping up online. Amazon is no exception as they have a lot of computer-related deals you can check out. That includes some all-time price lows on many gaming PC keyboards.

For example, the Razer Ornata V3 gaming keyboard is discounted down to just $34.99 at Amazon. It includes low-profile keys and silent membrane switches for PC games who prefer a quiet experience while using the keyboard. It has a design made to withstand minor liquid spills, and it also comes with its own ergonomic wrist rest.

Of course, this is a Razer product, which means the keyboard also supports its Chroma RGB backlighting with millions of customizable color options.

If you want an even more affordable option, check out the MSI Vigor GK20 keyboard. It's a mere $19.99 at Amazon or $10 off its normal $29.99 price tag. It has multi-color backlighting for its keys, along with special hotkeys to control the brightness of the light, and media controls as well.

The keys themselves support 12-key anti-ghosting for more accurate use in games, and it also has a repellent watch design.

If you are looking for keyboard with more features that's still affordable, the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro may be for you. It's discounted down to $69.99 on Amazon, or $50 off its normal $119.99 price tag.

This keyboard uses optical switches that feel more like the ones found on more expensive mechanical switch-based products. It has a low-profile design, dedicated media control, a palm rest, and of course support for customized RGB lighting.

