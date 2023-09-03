Surface Laptop 4 gets new firmware to resolve problems with USB-C charging

Microsoft has prepared fresh firmware for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors. The August 2023 update brings security vulnerability patches and a fix for issues when charging over USB-C.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 (Intel) August 2023 firmware update?

Addresses security vulnerability.

Resolves charging over USB-C issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 8.201.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Note that you cannot undo or roll back Surface firmware updates, so we recommend backing up important data before installing available updates. Better safe than sorry.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Additional Steps If multiple downloads are available and you want to update your Surface with the latest drivers and firmware from the Download Center (manual installation), select the .msi file name that matches your Surface model and version of Windows and select Next. For example: SurfaceLaptop4_Intel_ Win10 _19044_23.083.30143.0.msi

_19044_23.083.30143.0.msi SurfaceLaptop4_Intel_Win11_22000_23.083.30143.0.msi We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Update Size ~480MB Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until April 15, 2025

Interestingly, this is the second August 2023 firmware for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processor. A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released a new set of drivers to improve Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can learn more about the update in our dedicated article.