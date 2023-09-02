Get Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM at all-time low prices now at Amazon

One of the best ways to upgrade your PC for better performance is simply to increase the amount of RAM. Much like the prices of solid-state drives, the prices for DDR5 RAM products have been steadily going down. Right now, you can get some more RAM from one of the most well-known providers of these products, Corsair, at all-time low prices at Amazon.

If you want to update your RAM and also make look a bit cooler if you have a PC that has a clear window, the black Corsair Vengeance 32GB 6,000Mhz DDR5 RAM (in two 16GB modules) might be for you. It includes support for RGB lighting and it's priced at an all-time low of $96.99 at Amazon.

Corsair offers its iCUE software so you can overlock the RAM for even more performance if you have the proper cooling solutions. It also supports Intel XMP 3.0 Profiles so you can customize the performance of the RAM for the specific app or task you are running.

The main attraction is the RGB lighting. Each RAM module has 10 individual RGB LED zones, and you can customize their looks with the iCUE software. You can also get the same model in a white color for a few dollars more for $99.99 at Amazon.

If you need even more RAM in your PC, the black Corsair Vengeance 64GB 5,200Mhz DDR5 RAM (in two 32GB modules) is at an all-time low price of $145.99 at Amazon. It also supports the iCUE software for your overclocking needs, along with support for Intel XMP 3.0 Profiles. Both of these Corsair RAM products include a limited lifetime warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

