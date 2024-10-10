Get this 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved monitor for an all time low price of just $199.99

Have you wanted to get a larger monitor for your PC to use in your home office, or even to get in some gaming time? Samsung has just cut the cost of its 32-inch Odyssey G5 monitor down to an all-new low price so you might be able to make that wish come true.

Right now, the 2024 edition of the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming PC monitor is priced at $199.99 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price yet for this monitor, but it's also $130 off its $329.99 MSRP.

For that low of a price, you are getting an LCD monitor with a ‎2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate, along with a 1ms response time. If you use this monitor to play games, the display can give you a more immersive experience with its 1000R curvature.

The monitor supports the AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which will cut down any graphical tearing or stuttering when playing games. It also supports the HDR10 standard for viewing movies and TV shows that support that high-definition range standard. The monitor also has a HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a USB port.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.