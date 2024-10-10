Next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra could resolve Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen graininess problem

Out of the Galaxy S25 series, most leaks and rumors so far have focused on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is anticipated that next year's top-of-the-line flagship from Samsung will be powered by the Snapdragon processor, whereas the company could introduce MediaTek chipset inside its Galaxy S25 and S25+ phones.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to receive some major upgrades, especially in terms of its design. The phone is rumored to ditch the sharp corners currently available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for more rounded corners, providing a conformable grip.

Samsung executives have also hinted that the company will introduce the highest level of display and camera upgrades with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the latest leak might have given us an insight into these improvements.

According to tipster IceUniverse, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's display could get rid of the screen graininess problem of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster mentioned that the "Galaxy S25 series screen is great," which could mean Samsung may introduce an upgraded screen technology.

Getrid of the screen graininess problem in S24. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 10, 2024

The graininess issue, reported by multiple Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra users, involved a pixelated and textured appearance on the display when viewed in certain lighting conditions. The issue was also noticed when viewing darker colors at low brightness. The anti-reflective glass was blamed for this issue.

While this is no official information, looking at the track record of IceUniverse and based on previous leaks, Samsung is expected to introduce improvements. Recently, leaked screen protectors displayed the size difference between the different models of the alleged Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be much thinner and lightweight than initially expected. Samsung is also expected to upgrade its cameras on the flagship phone.

Let us know if you're excited about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, based on the latest leaks and rumors!