Google Phone app may soon gain a Halloween Audio Emoji

Google has been working on a few new features for the Phone app. Recently, it was spotted that the Phone app may soon gain a refreshed calling screen. Currently, the Phone app offers a single button when you receive a call, which you can swipe up to accept the call or swipe down to reject it.

The new call screen, which resembles the iPhone's call UI, will add two dedicated buttons to accept or reject incoming calls. Additionally, another new feature is under development, which could be best for the upcoming Halloween celebrations.

Google introduced Audio Emojis with Pixel 8a in the Phone app. It has multiple sounds that you can select for your phone calls. Over time, the feature has expanded to more Pixel devices and it looks like some new Halloween-themed Audio Emojis could arrive soon.

In an APK Teardown of the latest Google Phone app (version 149.0.682953539-publicbeta-pixel2024), one Halloween-themed Audio Emoji was spotted. When selected, it reportedly plays a creepy sound which includes a sinister laugh, a shrieking cat, and a thunderbolt.

Notably, this new Halloween sound replaces the existing party sound in the Audio Emoji menu. It appears next to the laughing emoji and above the drumroll sound. Folks at Android Authority were able to activate the feature, though it may not fully reflect what the menu would like once the feature rolls out.

For now, Google hasn't shared any information related to this Halloween-themed Audio Emoji. However, since it is a themed Audio Emoji, it should land before Halloween which is on October 31. So, it shouldn't take long for Google to update the Audio Emoji menu on its Phone app and introduce this creepy sound.

Let us know in the comments below if you have used Audio Emoji in the Phone app and if would you like to give this new sound a try.

Source and image: Android Authority