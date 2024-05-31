Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 26120.751 (KB5037874) adds Copilot taskbar pinning

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 update for members of the Insider Progam in the Dev Channel. The build number is 26120.751 under KB5037874. This update has some of the same features that were put in Thursday's Canary Channel update, including being able to pin the Copilot app on the taskbar.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Dev Channel [Copilot in Windows] As part of this update, we’re also evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar. This enables users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and snap the window – feedback we’ve heard from users throughout the preview of Copilot in Windows. This model also allows Microsoft to more agilely develop and optimize the experience based on user feedback. As part of the Copilot experience’s evolution on Windows to become an app that is pinned to the taskbar, we are retiring the WIN + C keyboard shortcut. For new devices that ship with a Copilot key, this key will open Copilot. For existing devices without that key, using the WIN + (number position for Copilot pinned to your taskbar) is a great way to open Copilot. [Settings] We are beginning to roll out a new Linked devices page under Settings > Accounts that allows you to manage PCs and Xbox consoles that you are signed in to with your Microsoft account. This settings page will only show on the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11 and if you’re signed into Windows with your Microsoft account. New linked devices page under Accounts settings highlighted in a red box. Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel [Widgets] Fixed the issue causing the WIN + W keyboard shortcut to not work correctly and open the Widgets board. [Other] This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the installation of a Windows update. It fails to complete. This occurs when you have to restart your device more than once.

This update addresses an issue that affects a device that uses an enablement KB (EKB). It might stop you from installing a new Windows update.

You can check out the full blog post here. It looks like Microsoft is giving members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel a break this week with no new update for those users.