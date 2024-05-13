Samsung forces LG to price cut its 27-inch 27GS95QE-B OLED 1440p gaming monitor

Samsung has lately been dropping prices on several of its gaming monitors. First, there was a big drop on its massive 57-inch Odyssey G9 Neo and this was followed later by the 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED, which though smaller, provides much better colors.

Unfortunately, and especially if you were after the OLED model, the discounts have since dried up.

These price cuts from Samsung have not gone unnoticed though. Its rival from the same country, LG, has also begun to drop the prices on some of its monitor models in accordance with the market.

Hence, in case you missed those Samsung sales, and do not mind going for a smaller model that is not ultra-wide (21:9) or super-ultra-wide (32:9) aspect ratio, LG has you covered.

That is because the 27GS95QE-B 27" UltraGear™ OLED QHD model is currently at its lowest ever price (buying link under the spec list below).

This carries the UltraGear brand since it is a gaming monitor. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro as it has HDR. HDR really shines on OLED displays like these and LG, if you may not know, popularized OLED TVs by bringing them to the mainstream.

The key specifications of the monitor are:

Aspect Ratio:16:9

Brightness (Typical, Minimum): (Typ.) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

Color Depth (Number of Colors): 1.07

Color Gamut (Typ.): DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio: 1500000:1 (Typ.)

Display Type: OLED

Pixel Pitch (mm): 110.8 PPI

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Response Time (GTG): 0.03ms (GtG)

Screen Size: 26.5"

Viewing Angle: 178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro

FPS Counter: Yes

HDR10: Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™: Yes

VESA Adaptive-Sync (Display Port): Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™: DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

Get the 27" UltraGear™ OLED QHD gaming monitor at the link below:

LG ‎27GS95QE 27-inch Ultragear OLED Gaming Monitor QHD 240Hz 0.03ms DisplayHDR True Black 400 AMD FreeSync Premium Pro NVIDIA G-Sync HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort Tilt/Height/Swivel Stand: $696.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $899.99)

Alongside the OLED model, LG and Amazon are also running a sale on a much more affordable model, the 27GR83Q-B, which is currently back at its lowest price (buying link under the spec list).

The full specs are given below:

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness (Typical, Minimum): (Typ.) 400 cd/m² (Min.) 320 cd/m²

Color Depth (Number of Colors): 1.07

Color Gamut (Typ.): DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio: (Typ.) 1000:1 (Min.) 700:1

Display Type: IPS

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Response Time (GTG): 1ms (GtG at Faster)

Screen Size: 27"

Viewing Angle: 178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium

FPS Counter: Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™: DisplayHDR™ 400

Get the LG 27-inch IPS UltraGear at the link below:

LG 27" UltraGear QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, 4-Pole HP Out DTS HP:X, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand: $349.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $499.99)

