The current gen 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark PC monitor just hit a new all-time low price

Not only is the current second-generation version of the Samsung Odyssey Ark one of the biggest gaming PC monitors you can buy at 55 inches, it also has some interesting features like being able to connect and view four video sources at once. At the moment, it has reached an all-new low price.

Right now, the 2023 edition of the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming PC monitor is priced at $1,799.99 at Amazon. That's also a huge $1,200 discount from its $2,999.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Galaxy Ark has a resolution of ‎3,840 x 2,160 along with a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curved screen. You can move the screen to a vertical "Cockpit Mode" for a very different viewpoint when playing games, particularly for racing and space-based titles. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for getting rid of graphical tears and stuttering when playing high end games.

The Quantum Dot Mini-LED display on the Odyssey Ark will offer rich colors and deep blacks on the screen. It also has Samsung's Game Hub for streaming games from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now without the need for a PC along with Samsung's Smart TV OS.

The biggest feature is the monitor's built-in KVM switch. It allows up to four video sources, like a desktop PC, a game console, a laptop, and a tablet to connect and be viewed on one screen. It also allows one keyboard and mouse to control all of them.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

