Netflix releases global ISP Speed Index data for April 2024

Netflix has released updated monthly numbers for its ISP Speed Index for April 2024. The streaming giant said 34 countries and regions were in the top performance tier with an average speed of 3 Mbps. However, it added that about 92% of the ISPs on the list stayed at the same speed as last month.

Noting improvements since March for specific countries, Netflix said that the average speed for BOnline and Zajil Telecom in Kuwait increased from 2.2 to 2.4 Mbps. Meanwhile, Copaco in Paraguay and Reytel in Honduras jumped from 2.0 Mbps to 2.2 Mbps, and Wancom in Pakistan dropped from 2.4 to 2.6 Mbps.

Some countries witnessed an overall decrease of 0.2 Mbps in the month. South Africa and Vietnam dropped from 2.8 to 2.6 Mbps, while Argentina and Uruguay dropped from 3.0 to 2.8 Mbps, respectively.

Netflix explained that its ISP Speed Index is just "a measure of prime-time Netflix performance on a particular ISP" and doesn't represent the overall performance of other services used on the network. "Higher Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times, and fewer interruptions," it added.

For the end users, Netflix recommends a minimum download speed of 3 Mbps to stream 720p HD, 5 Mbps to stream in 1080p FHD, and 15 Mbps to stream in 4K UHD, respectively.

You can head over to the ISP Speed Index website to check out the latest numbers for your country. For instance, AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and several other internet provides have maintained the 3 Mbps average speed in the US.

Netflix recently revealed it has about 270 million subscribers in total and it added about 9 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2024. However, it faced a decline of 6% in downloads and 8% in monthly active users, according to a note from Bank of America.