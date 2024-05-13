Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear, that works with Windows or Android, is currently a deal

Recently, Apple dropped the price of its latest Apple 15" 2024 MacBook Air, the one powered by its M3 processor to its lowest ever thanks to a coupon code. This was a great deal considering the device was launched only a couple of months before. Sadly, the deal did not last for very long which is understandable since it is a new product.

While that is no longer available, if you are instead looking for something like a premium over-the-ear headset, then you can grab one of the Apple AirPods Max which is currently selling at a very good price point (buying link under the feature list below).

Apple released the AirPods Max back in December 2020. Like several of its other earphone products, the AirPods Max is also powered by the H1 chip (the AirPods Pro variants have the H2).

The key features of the Apple AirPods Max are given below:

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Adaptive EQ

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

On-head detection

Announce Notifications

Always-on Siri

Audio Sharing

Smart Case (for ultra low power state)

Up to 20 hours of listening time with a single charge

Apple AirPods including the Max model here are not exclusive to iOS and can be used with Android as well as Windows as well. All you need is a Bluetooth device that can act as the transmitter and receiver.

Get the Apple AirPods Max at the link below:

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone: $449.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $549.99) (~18% off)

