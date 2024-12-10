1TB 2TB Corsair MP700 PRO Gen5, Crucial P310 Gen4 NVMe SSDs hit lowest prices

If you missed out on the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and are looking for an NVMe SSD, Corsair and Crucial have dropped a couple of their drives to the lowest prices.

First up, we have the Corsair MP700 PRO 1TB and the MP700 PRO SE 2TB. The major difference between the two is that the SE model is newer and a bit faster in sequential performance, although you wouldn't notice a huge difference. Both of them are based on PCIe Gen5 and thus can deliver speeds above 12,000 MB/s in sequential reads.

Corsair MP700 PRO SE Hydro X

They feature TLC NAND and in terms of DRAM cache, the 2TB SE model packs 4 Gigs of LPDDR4-4266 DRAM cache. The non-SE model is similar and has a gigabyte of the same DRAM chip. In terms of endurance, the 2TB SE is rated for 1400 TBW (terabytes written) while the 1TB non-SE is rated at 700 TBW.

Get the Corsair Gen5 NVMe SSDs at the links below:

Corsair MP700 PRO SE Hydro X Series 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD – M.2 2280 – Up to 14,000MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density TLC NAND – Pre-Installed Water Block – Black: $276.99 (Amazon US)

Corsair MP700 PRO 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD – M.2 2280 – Up to 11,700MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density TLC NAND – Black: $164.99 (Amazon US)

In case you don't require Gen5 level speeds but would like to have 2TB of capacity, you can also consider Crucial's P310 SSD which is based on Gen4 tech and thus offers respectable speeds.

The Crucial P310, unlike the MP700 above, is based on QLC NAND and that means its endurance is lower than what you'll get with a TLC SSD. The discounted 2TB P310 is rated for 440 TBW. It also does not have a dedicated DRAM chip for cache and thus relies on system memory via Host Memory Buffer (HMB). However, you can't complain too much for the price.

Get it at the link below:

Crucial P310 2TB 2280 PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD – Up to 7,100 MB/s – Shift up to Gen4, with Acronis Offer, Internal Solid State Drive (PC) – CT2000P310SSD801: $124.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

