Save $600 on this Gigabyte Aero laptop with RTX 4070 and 16-inch OLED display

If your back-to-school shopping list includes a powerful laptop with a high-end graphics card, then you should check out Gigabyte's AERO lineup, which is currently offering a massive $600 discount on one configuration with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7, the RTX 4070 graphics cards, and a big OLED display.

The Gigabyte AERO 16 is, as the name suggests, a 16-inch laptop with quite powerful insides. It is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and the RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of video memory. In addition, you get a fast 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Besides powerful hardware, the laptop is equipped with a solid 16-inch display. It is a 16:10 OLED panel. Although it is only 60Hz, it makes up for that with high 4K resolution, HDR600, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Besides, its aspect ratio makes the Gigabyte AERO 16 good for productivity, not just gaming or media consumption.

As for ports, the Gigabyte AERO 16 includes two Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 (Type-C), one USB 3.2 (Type-A), one RJ45, and one Audio Combo Jack. There is also Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

