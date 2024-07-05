Save $620 on LG's 39-inch curved 240Hz OLED monitor, which is now 41% off

LG is currently offering a massive discount on one of its OLED monitors. The 39GS95QE (great name, LG), a 39-inch curved OLED monitor, is now 41% off, saving you a whopping $618.

The LG 39GS95QE is a 39-inch curved display (800R) with an OLED WQHD panel that works at 240Hz for ultra-fast and ultra-responsive (0.03 ms) gaming. It also supports Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSyncPreium Pro for tear-free gaming and DisplayHDR True Black 400 with a 1.5M-to-1 contrast ratio for deep blacks and vivid colors.

Gear up for smooth gameplay with an ultra-fast 240Hz OLED display. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition. VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified means this monitor meets industry standards for brightness as well as deep, rich black color expression. The benefit for gaming and streaming content, is impeccable image detail in dark scenes for a stunning visual experience.

Ports on this monitor include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A, one USB-B, and a headphone jack. The LG 39GS95QE comes with a stand that supports tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, but you can also mount it on a VESA 100 arm or mount.

36-inch LG UltraGear 39GS95QE 240Hz OLED monitor - $882 | $618 off on Amazon US

