The Logitech G Pro TKL wired mechanical gaming keyboard just hit a new low price of $59.99

Logitech makes some of the best PC gaming accessories you can buy. They also tend to be on the pricey side. However, you can now get one of their best mechanical gaming keyboards for an all new low price.

At the moment, the Logitech G Pro TKL wired mechanical gaming keyboard is available on Amazon for $59.99. That's a new low price for this keyboard, and it's also a big $70 discount from its $129.99 MSRP.

The TKL branding means this keyboard lacks the number keys that you might find in normal keyboards. However, this kind of design is popular among pro and even casual PC gamers because it is more compact and allows more space for moving your gaming PC mouse on your desk.

This keyboard includes Logitech's GX Blue Click switches. Many gamers prefer these clicky switches for both their tactile feel when pressing on keys, as well as the very audible sounds they make.

Other features of this keyboard include Logitech's Lightsynce RGB lighting for each key, which can be controlled with the company's G Hub software. That software can also be used by owners to create up to 12 programmable F-Key macros so you can create complex actions or commands that can be executed by just one key.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.