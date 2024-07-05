Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim to feature a bigger cover display, allegedly

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the upcoming Unpacked event in Paris at the Louvre Museum on July 10. The company is also expected to launch multiple other Galaxy products, such as the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series.

Earlier, there were rumors that Samsung could launch a wallet-friendly Galaxy Z Fold version, dubbed as the Galaxy Z Fold FE. However, the rumors weren't true, and similar to last year, Samsung is going ahead with a single version of the Galaxy Z Fold6.

But a rumor appeared on the internet suggesting that Samsung could launch a slim variant of the Z Fold6, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim in China. The phone was purported to launch under the name Samsung W25 in China, and it is the same device that was swirling around the internet as the Galaxy Watch FE.

Now, the latest report by TheElec suggests that the production schedule of the Galaxy Z Fol6 Slim, has apparently been finalized, and the device could launch as soon as Q4 2024. This suggests that we could see a slim variant of the premium foldable sometime between October and December.

Samsung has also purportedly narrowed down on the number of units it will be shipping, which, according to the report, is expected to be around 400,000 to 500,000. The report also adds that the device will only be available in a few countries, including China.

One of the interesting details the report claims is that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, aka Samsung W25, could feature a large cover and folding display. Specifically, the phone could feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding screen. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is said to pack a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding screen.

Not only this but if the rumors are true, then the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim variant could come with a folding display matching the likes of HONOR Magic V2 (7.92-inch folding display and 6.43-inch cover display) and VIVO X Fold 3 Pro (8.03-inch internal display and a 6.53-inch outer screen).

The article further claims that Samsung did develop a Z Fold phone with an 8-inch folding display a few years ago, but due to the poor grip and thickness of the phone, it was scrapped. The report did reiterate that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim model would lack S-Pen support, corroborating a previous leak.