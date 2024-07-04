The Seagate Storage Expansion Card (1TB) for Xbox is now at its lowest price of £129.99

Seagate is currently selling the 1TB Storage Expansion card for Xbox Series X/S for just £129.99, down 53% from £274.99. This card has been on sale from Amazon on and off since 2022 and has gained 18,495 ratings and scores 4.8 out of 5 stars showing it's an excellent product.

According to Seagate, this expansion card was designed together with Xbox so that it seamlessly plays games on the platform without affecting graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.

This product also carries a feature called Quick Resume which allows you to switch between games in just seconds whether they be on the internal SSD or the expansion card. Other highlights include:

HIGH CAPACITY 1 TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S — collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance

DESIGNED FOR XBOX Providing faster load times, richer environments and more immersive gameplay

WARRANTY Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included 3-year limited warranty

The reviews for this product are glowing with comments like "It's perfect." and "Finally took the plunge and bought. It's just as fast as the onboard storage."

This expansion card is dispatched and sold by Amazon which should give you a bit more peace of mind. If you don't like it, it's returnable within 30 days of receipt.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

