DayZ's Frostline expansion is out now with a massive new frozen region

DayZ, the Bohemia Interactive-developed survival game, has been out of early access for six years now, and it just released its second expansion: Frostline. The paid release comes with a brand-new map to explore that's set in a in a frozen volcanic archipelago:

Set on a snow-covered archipelago called Sakhal, spanning an impressive 83km² (not including ice sheets), featuring a breath-taking winter wilderness teeming with new challenges and opportunities for survival. Brace yourself for a truly immersive adventure where the environment itself is as much your adversary as the infected and other survivors.

The snow-covered wilderness of the new Sakhal map will be teeming with danger, and not just from wildlife. There are new mountains to climb, settlements to explore, vast ice fields, an abandoned naval base, and a massive number of other points of interest to find and search for supplies solo or with friends.

Aside from the zombie menace, Bohemia has implemented new survival mechanics that have players seeking warmth and resources as well, with hunting being one new method of thriving in these frozen lands. New gameplay mechanics like rubber boats that can be driven, winter-themed infection types, a fishing overhaul, and more are a part of the expansion too.

Here are the key features as described by the developer:

New Terrain: Discover an untouched archipelago where time stands still.

Winter Landscape: Experience a late winter setting.

Harsher Survival: Manage warmth and hunt for sustenance.

Environmental Hazards: Discover the hazards of living near volcanic areas.

Richer Wilderness: Meet new wildlife species that have adapted to the cold.

New Gameplay Mechanics: Face new diseases, enhance fishing mechanics, and, for the first time, operate drivable boats to traverse the frozen waters.

DayZ Frostline is now out on Steam with a $24.29 price tag as part of a 10% launch discount that's running until October 29. Alongside the expansion launch, a massive update has landed for the base game as well. Find the full patch notes here.