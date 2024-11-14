Save 14% on Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X and 16GB of RAM

More affordable Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm processors are on the horizon, but those who do not want to wait or compromise too much on performance and other features can check out Microsoft's Surface Pro 11. This ARM-powered computer is now available on Amazon at a new all-time low price.

The configuration in question is the one with a 13-inch IPS display (OLED configurations are notably more expensive), a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of snappy SSD storage. The tablet also has Microsoft's signature kickstand with a wide range of angles, allowing you to prop the computer without any additional accessories.

Thanks to its powerful and efficient processor, the Surface Pro 11 delivers solid battery life (rated up to 14 hours on a single charge, but the mileage depends on what you do with your computer) and stays cool. Also, a built-in NPU enables AI-powered features that can enhance your productivity.

Note that the keyboard is not included with the tablet. You can purchase it separately for $149.99, which is 17% off its regular price. The Surface Pen is also sold separately.

