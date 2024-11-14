Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 goes live with fresh maps, modes, weapons, and more

Only four weeks after the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Treyarch and other Activision development teams already have a massive content update ready for the game. As previously teased, Season 1 is now here with brand-new multiplayer maps, two new modes, fresh weapons, security updates, and more while also readying the game for ranked play.

Hideout and Extraction are the new medium-sized levels joining the fray supporting 6vs6 play, while Heirloom joins as a 6vs6 and 2vs2 supporting small-sized map. A mid-season update for Season 1 will also bring Black Ops 4's Hacienda and the new Racket maps to the game too.

Moving to the new game modes, Ransack will have players collecting gold bars and bringing them back to their stash for safety, while keeping the other team away. The second mode is good old Prop Hunt, giving the roles of Hunter and Prop to players for some party game fun.

The seven new weapons joining the game include the Krig C AR, Saug SMG, Maelstrom Shotgun, and AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle, as well as the foldable Sirin 9mm as a secondary. The Power Drill and Cleaver have arrived as melee finisher weapons.

While Zombies fans will have to wait until a mid-season update to get their new Citadelle des Morts map, Treyarch is adding a Directed Mode for the current maps. This will let players focus on main objectives and experience the story without having to worry too much about zombies and bosses.

Ranked competitive multiplayer playlist for Black Ops 6 is kicking off on November 21.

Ahead of it, the Ricochet anti-cheat team shared that it is cracking down on disruptive behavior like account boosting by being AFK and using VPNs to join less active regions. To make sure cheaters can't just join Ranked play from the get go, players must win at least 50 matches in standard playlists before the Ranked playlists unlock for them.

Read the massive patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 here. The update is now available across Xbox, PC, and Game Pass platforms for free.

The free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone is now fully integrated with Black Ops 6 too, gaining its loadout system, an enhanced Gunsmith, and Omnimovement, alongside a new map and much more. Find patch notes for that massive update here.