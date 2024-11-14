Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi) now available with $70 discount

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, the 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 is now at its lowest price of $279.99 on Amazon following a 20% discount. It normally costs $349.99 so you're saving a fairly hefty $70 by taking advantage of this offer.

Before we get onto the specs, it's worth noting that this watch has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating based on 130 customer ratings. I has also seen 400+ sales in the past month showing that it's a popular product. It is shipped and sold directly from Amazon.com and is returnable until January 31 if you have to send it back for whatever reason.

The Pixel Watch 3 in question is the one with a Matte Black aluminum case and an Obsidian Black band. Connectivity-wise, it has just Wi-Fi connectivity rather than LTE, so you'll need to keep it connected to your phone to use its online features when you're out and about.

Some of the key aspects of this watch are its Actua display, which makes the content look great, its 24-hour battery even with the always-on display, its ability to track run performance and 40+ exercises, its ability to provide insights into your activity and rest with readiness insights, and its perfect compatibility with Pixel phones.

Here is a comprehensive overview of some of this watch's features:

Materials and Finishes Housing: 100% recycled aluminum

Active Band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating Dimensions and Weight Diameter: 41 mm

Height: 12.3 mm

Weight: 31 g (without band) Display Actua display

Custom 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display with DCI-P3 color

Up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)

1 nit minimum brightness (AOD)

Responsive Display (1–60 Hz)

Always-on display Connectivity 4G LTE and UMTS5

Bluetooth® 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz NFC Ultra-Wideband GPS GPS, Galileo, Glonass Compatibility Works with most phones running on Android 10.0 or newer7

Requires Google Account and Google Pixel Watch app. For more help or information on compatibility visit g.co/pixelwatch/setup Band Size Active Band: Small and large band sizes included Small fits wrists 130-175 mm around Large fits wrists 165-210 mm around

Power (Battery and Charging) 307 mAh (typical)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Up to 24 hours with always-on display

Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode

USB-C® Fast Charging Cable

Charging speed About 24 minutes to 50% About 35 minutes to 80% About 60 minutes to 100%

Chip Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Cortex-M33 OS Wear OS 5.0 Storage and Memory 32 GB eMMC flash

2 GB SDRAM Sensors Compass

Altimeter

Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app

Multi-path optical heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer Interaction Side button

Haptic crown

Premium haptics Audio Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker Durability and Water Resistance Custom 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

5 ATM

IP68 What’s in the Box Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

Active Band (small and large wristbands)

USB-C® Fast Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

If you are convinced by the features and specs of the Google Pixel Watch 3 and want to pick it up, this is the best time ever as it's at its lowest price on Amazon.

