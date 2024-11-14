Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi) now available with $70 discount

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, the 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 is now at its lowest price of $279.99 on Amazon following a 20% discount. It normally costs $349.99 so you're saving a fairly hefty $70 by taking advantage of this offer.
Before we get onto the specs, it's worth noting that this watch has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating based on 130 customer ratings. I has also seen 400+ sales in the past month showing that it's a popular product. It is shipped and sold directly from Amazon.com and is returnable until January 31 if you have to send it back for whatever reason.
The Pixel Watch 3 in question is the one with a Matte Black aluminum case and an Obsidian Black band. Connectivity-wise, it has just Wi-Fi connectivity rather than LTE, so you'll need to keep it connected to your phone to use its online features when you're out and about.
Some of the key aspects of this watch are its Actua display, which makes the content look great, its 24-hour battery even with the always-on display, its ability to track run performance and 40+ exercises, its ability to provide insights into your activity and rest with readiness insights, and its perfect compatibility with Pixel phones.
Here is a comprehensive overview of some of this watch's features:
Materials and Finishes
- Housing: 100% recycled aluminum
- Active Band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating
Dimensions and Weight
- Diameter: 41 mm
- Height: 12.3 mm
- Weight: 31 g (without band)
Display
- Actua display
- Custom 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
- 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display with DCI-P3 color
- Up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)
- 1 nit minimum brightness (AOD)
- Responsive Display (1–60 Hz)
- Always-on display
Connectivity
- 4G LTE and UMTS5
- Bluetooth® 5.3
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz
NFC
- Ultra-Wideband
GPS
- GPS, Galileo, Glonass
Compatibility
- Works with most phones running on Android 10.0 or newer7
- Requires Google Account and Google Pixel Watch app. For more help or information on compatibility visit g.co/pixelwatch/setup
Band Size
- Active Band: Small and large band sizes included
- Small fits wrists 130-175 mm around
- Large fits wrists 165-210 mm around
Power (Battery and Charging)
- 307 mAh (typical)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Up to 24 hours with always-on display
- Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode
- USB-C® Fast Charging Cable
- Charging speed
- About 24 minutes to 50%
- About 35 minutes to 80%
- About 60 minutes to 100%
Chip
- Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
- Cortex-M33
OS
- Wear OS 5.0
Storage and Memory
- 32 GB eMMC flash
- 2 GB SDRAM
Sensors
- Compass
- Altimeter
- Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
- Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app
- Multi-path optical heart rate sensor
- 3-axis accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking
- Skin temperature sensor
- Barometer
- Magnetometer
Interaction
- Side button
- Haptic crown
- Premium haptics
Audio
- Built-in microphone
- Built-in speaker
Durability and Water Resistance
- Custom 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
- 5 ATM
- IP68
What’s in the Box
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)
- Active Band (small and large wristbands)
- USB-C® Fast Charging Cable
- Quick Start Guide
If you are convinced by the features and specs of the Google Pixel Watch 3 and want to pick it up, this is the best time ever as it's at its lowest price on Amazon.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
