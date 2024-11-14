Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition turns 5, unlocks DLC for owners and Game Pass subs

Back in 2019, Microsoft decided to revamp Age of Empires II for modern audiences for a second time, and it turned out to be a huge success. The classic real-time strategy game has seen immense growth over the years, receiving a plethora of free content updates, fresh expansions with campaigns, new civilizations, and more under a new development team. As the remastered game turns five, Microsoft has now made the standard version ship with DLC packs.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition now comes with the Lords of the West, Dawn of the Dukes, and Dynasties of India, which were the first three expansions to hit the game.

These add brand-new nine campaigns to the base game (Edward Longshanks, The Grand Dukes of the West, The Hautevilles, Algirdas and Kestutis, Jadwiga, Jan Žižka, Babur, Rajendra, Devapala). In addition to that, this means the Burgundians, Sicilians, Poles, Bohemians, Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras are also available to players from the get-go as playable civilizations now.

The bad news is that while adding these expansions to the game, Microsoft has also increased the price of the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition base game to $34.99 from the original $19.99 across Steam, Microsoft Store and Xbox.

The good news is that all current owners of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition are receiving these DLC packs for free. This also extends to Game Pass subscribers:

For players who already own Age of Empires II: DE on Steam, Microsoft Store or Xbox, we want to thank you for playing with us these past five years by automatically gifting you any of the three mentioned DLCs that aren’t already in your collection.

The real-time strategy game just received its latest story expansion today as well. Chronicles: Battle for Greece is now available for $14.99, adding new naval battle mechanics, visual overhauls, animated cutscenes, and more as part of a historical campaign experience.