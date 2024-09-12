960GB Kingston A400 SATA Internal SSD is still selling at a great price on Amazon

If you’ve been considering an upgrade to your storage solution, the 960GB Kingston A400 SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD is worth a look. It’s currently available at its lowest price in over nine months, so get one for yourself while it's still in stock.

The A400 SSD offers fast startup, quick loading times, and efficient file transfers, making it a reliable choice for improving system performance. Unlike traditional hard drives, the A400 is built with flash memory and has no moving parts, which enhances its durability and reliability.

Equipped with a modern controller, the A400 provides sequential read speeds of up to 500MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 450MB/s, making it four to five times faster than conventional hard drives. This results in better performance, smoother multitasking, and an overall faster system.

Its 2.5" 7mm form factor ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, including desktops and thin notebooks with limited space. The drive is also backwards compatible with SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s).

This is a TLC NAND based-drive that can operate between 0 to 70 C and comes with a rated endurance of 300 TBW (TeraBytes Written).

960GB Kingston A400 SATA 3 2.5" Internal SSD: $53.99

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.