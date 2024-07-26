Here is how you can use the Samsung Galaxy Ring gesture functions

During the second Unpacked event of the year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring device along with multiple other Galaxy products. The Galaxy Ring is a good alternative for people who don't want to wear a smartwatch all day to track their health metrics.

One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy Ring is that it works without a subscription. So, all you need to do is pay a one-time price for purchasing the product, and you are good to go. Moreover, recently it came to light that you don't need a Galaxy phone to use the Galaxy Ring, as it works with any Android smartphone, but you need a dedicated app to use it.

The Galaxy Ring offers a suite of health management functions, plus offers an exciting way to control some of your phone's functionalities using simple gestures. You can control your phone using simple gestures while wearing your Galaxy Ring.

You can use the Galaxy Ring gesture controls to turn on or off an alarm or take a photo/video while the camera app is running. You need to simply turn on the feature and double-click your finger and thumb while wearing the ring.

Here's how you can activate the Galaxy Ring gesture controls:

Launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Connect your Galaxy Ring to the phone using the app. Head over to the Gesture section within the Galaxy Ring's Settings. You will see two functions to choose from. The options include dismissing an alarm or taking a photo or video. You can choose to enable both features.

Once you have enabled the Galaxy Ring gesture control features, you can start using them by performing a simple gesture. According to the Samsung Korean moderator, this feature requires One UI 6.1.1 version and is currently supported on the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6.

Moreover, the Galaxy Ring gesture functionality will arrive for other Galaxy models through future software updates.