The Samsung Galaxy Ring doesn't require a subscription

Samsung finally unveiled its health-tracking device, the Galaxy Ring, at the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. The Galaxy Ring has grabbed a lot of eyeballs as it offers a slew of health-tracking features in a small form factor.

The Galaxy Ring costs $399.99, which is close to what a previous leak suggested about the price of the device. Moreover, the different Galaxy Ring sizes will cost you the same. However, one of the major concerns of Samsung fans was whether there is a subscription attached to the Galaxy Ring or not.

Samsung has now justified the price tag of the Galaxy Ring. During the Galaxy Ring announcement at the Unpacked event, Samsung made all the previous claims about the Galaxy Ring needing a subscription null and void and made it clear that the Galaxy Ring would be subscription-free. Meaning that the user needs to pay a one-time purchase fee of $399.

Notably, the popular smart ring Oura also follows the same model for its third-generation Oura ring, and it works pretty well for the company. The Galaxy Ring comes with a bunch of cool features, such as gesture control, sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, tracking walking and running without pressing a button, monitoring temperature changes when you sleep, and more.

While the features may not sound extraordinary, it should be noted that these features are available on the Galaxy Ring in its compact form factor. The Galaxy Ring makes it easier to track health metrics for users who don't want to wear a watch to sleep.

Without a subscription, Samsung is expected to add more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. It comes with Samsung's BioActive sensor, and it is expected to be more than capable of just offering simple readings and sleep scores.

The Galaxy Ring priced at $399.99 is available for pre-orders now and will be up for sale on July 24.