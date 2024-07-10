Here are the different size options the Samsung Galaxy Ring may come in

The Galaxy Ring, which is one of the products expected to debut at today's Galaxy Unpacked event, has been leaked multiple times. The Galaxy Ring is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds3 series.

Recently, the leaked pricing of the Galaxy Ring suggested that you may need to shell out more than the most popular health ring, the Oura Ring. Last month, leaked mosaic images confirmed the design of the Galaxy Ring.

The FCC certification of the Galaxy Ring also gave us a peek at the different ring sizes the Galaxy Ring may be available in. Now, a fresh leak by reliable tipster Roland Quandt has surfaced online, showing off the Galaxy Ring size kit, which contains different size options.

According to the leaked images by Quandt, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit to customers. This will help them determine the correct ring size for the Galaxy Ring. The images show off the Sizing Kit, containing nine different sizes of the Galaxy Ring. The sizes range from number 5 to number 13.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit

It is also expected that the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit will be offered to potential buyers before delivering the actual unit. Once the sizing kit is delivered, users can determine the accurate size, and based on that, they can go ahead and purchase the Galaxy Ring.

There may be a timeline for proceeding with the order after checking the size with the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit. The sizing kit contains, as shown in the leaked images, look like dummy units of the Galaxy Ring in different sizes. It is also expected that the largest-sized ring would come with the biggest battery of all other sizes.

Previously, details about the Galaxy Ring charging case also appeared in a leak. Some strings of code were also found inside the Samsung Find app, suggesting that users would be able to find their lost Galaxy Ring using the app.