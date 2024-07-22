You can use your Samsung Galaxy Ring with any Android phone

Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring at the second Unpacked event of the year on July 10. One of the best things about the Galaxy Ring is that it works without a subscription. Meaning, you only need to pay for the product and use all of its features for a free lifetime.

There was a lot of confusion about the compatibility of the Galaxy Ring and whether it works with a non-Samsung device or not. Thankfully, a YouTuber named M.Brandon Lee (ThisIsTechToday), has tested and confirmed that the Galaxy Ring works with any Android phone, without any issue.

There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.



This is untrue.



All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) July 21, 2024

The only thing that a non-Samsung Galaxy device owner needs to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app from the Google Play Store and connect the Galaxy Ring to their Android phone. It is great news for those considering purchasing the Galaxy Ring but using a different brand of smartphone.

However, there is a caveat attached to using the Galaxy Ring with non-Samsung Galaxy devices. Notably, some features may not be available on non-Samsung phones. The YouTuber further added that features such as Find My Ring, Energy Score, Wellness Tips, and Galaxy AI features are exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phones.

The YouTuber's claim comes after Samsung's newsroom post, where the website stated that the "Galaxy Ring must be paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone."

However, it seems like after the video has clarified that the Galaxy Ring works with any Android phone, Samsung has updated the website with "Android devices."

Galaxy Ring is available in different sizes, and you can make use of the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit to get the perfect fit for your finger. Recently, a new Samsung patent surfaced on the internet, which is rumored to be the Galaxy Ring 2. It has a different design and features a squarish outer layer, which may include a display to show health metrics.