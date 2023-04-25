Tech Tip Tuesday: How to quickly enter data into an online form

When helping customers enter data into online forms, I watch them fill out one box, then take their hand off the keyboard, grab onto the mouse, and then click the cursor into the next text field. I tell them there is a much easier way to do it, which is also much more efficient.

When putting information in a form, you can press the tab key on the top left of the keyboard to quickly go from one text field to the next, without having to reach over and grab the mouse.



Bonus Tip: When inside a selection box such as state which requires you to pull down the list, you can press the letter on the keyboard corresponding to your state.



It will then jump straight to the states starting with the letter you pressed. You can keep pressing it until your state appears in the box and then use the tab key to go to the next field.

Happy tabbing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forums. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.