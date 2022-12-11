Windows 11 has several neat hidden themes, here is how to enable them

Windows 11 22H2, or the "2022 Update," contains many new features (you can find them in our review). In addition, there are quite a few hidden additions and unannounced for regular customers changes. For example, Microsoft recently published a support article detailing education themes in Windows 11 22H2.

Like any other Windows theme, education themes in Windows 11 let users quickly personalize their devices using pre-set backgrounds, accent colors, cursors, sounds, etc. Administrators can prepare themes for schools and send them to managed devices. Microsoft has also preloaded a couple of themes with neat space, Surface, and Windows 11-like backgrounds in its operating system. If you want a fresh coat of paint for your computer, here is how to enable hidden themes in Windows 11 22H2.

Fun fact: Windows 11 22H2+ includes 'education themes', intended for students using school devices. You can enable them with regedit:

1. Open it and go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\PolicyManager\current\device

2. Create a key in device, call it Education

If you are not comfortable modding Windows Registry, you can download wallpapers here.

Gallery: Windows 11 Education Wallpapers

How to enable hidden themes in Windows 11 2022 Update?

Press Win + R and type regedit. Note that you cannot edit Windows Registry without administrative privileges. Paste the following into the address bar: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\PolicyManager\current\device Right-click the device key (folder) and select New > Key. Rename the new key to Education. Select the Education key (folder) and click Edit > New > DWORD (32-bit) value. Rename the new value to EnableEduThemes. Open the EnableEduThemes value and change its value data from 0 to 1. Restart your computer and wait several minutes for Windows 11 to download hidden education themes. Launch the Settings app and go to Personalization > Themes.

