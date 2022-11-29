Some Moment 2 update features are now available for stable Windows 11

Microsoft has released a new non-security update for Windows 11 users with the latest 2022 Update or version 22H2. Besides changes mentioned in the official changelog, the update brings several hidden "moment 2" features from the upcoming updates. You can enable them using the ViveTool app after installing KB5020044 or build 22621.900.

If you do not know what those Windows 11 "moment" updates are, check out our article shedding more light on Microsoft's new Windows servicing strategy.

Here is the good stuff you can enable in Windows 11 22621.900:

A brand-new Settings section with energy recommendations

Improvements for Task Manager: a search bar, improved theme support, modernized UI bits

A slightly enhanced settings page for managing the touch keyboard

It is worth noting that the thing above will be available for you right after installing KB5020044 if you have enabled previous features (tablet-optimized taskbar and redesigned notification area). If not, run the command described in our guide, showing how to enable the re-introduced tablet mode (including the "compact" taskbar).

Keep in mind that Microsoft hides new features for a reason. Enabling them before the public announcement might result in potential instabilities or bugs, so be prepared to troubleshoot your system and undo the damage. As usual, the best option is to wait for Microsoft to deliver you new features organically with monthly security and feature updates.

Do you plan to enable those hidden features on your PC with Windows 11? Let us know in the comments.