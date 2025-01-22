Microsoft to soon remove an easy way to download all free, official Windows 11 & 10 themes

Microsoft has confirmed that it will soon delete its official support article where it hosts and maintains all the Windows 11 and 10 theme packs. The company has put up a notice banner on the page that confirms this upcoming change. Microsoft says it will delete this page as it feels it is now obsolete and thus will be retired and removed soon.

Going forward it is redirecting users to download Windows themes directly from the Microsoft Store and has added a direct shortcut link to the Store that says: "Explore Windows themes in the Microsoft Store". As with any Windows 10-related support article, this one too contains the warning about the impending end of support for Windows 10.

The cautionary message on the Themes page reads:

Important This page containing links to download Windows themes is now obsolete and will be retired soon. We recommend downloading the latest themes directly from the Microsoft Store for the best experience.

While the link to the Store loads up a bunch of Windows themes, the one Microsoft wants to remove does seem a lot easier to navigate around in case a user is looking for a particular topic or subject. They have been properly categorized under various headers like Animals, Plants & flowers, Games, Automotives, Movies, and more. They also include panoramic themes and ones with audio.

In total, there are 13 categories:

Animals

Art (illustrative)

Art (photographic)

Automotive

Games

Holiday & seasons

Movies

Natural wonders

Places & landscapes

Plants & flowers

From the community

Branded themes

Panoramic (dual monitor)

With custom sounds

By clicking the drop-down for each category, users get access to a bunch of theme files that they can download and install on their desktops for free. You can find the page here on Microsoft's official website.