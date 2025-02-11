Leaked images show Google Pixel 9a in different color options

Google is expected to launch its mid-range offering, the Pixel 9a, in March in Europe with pre-orders starting from March 19. The Pixel 9a is speculated to ditch the camera visor of the Pixel 9 series and instead, go for a flushed camera module on the back.

Now, a fresh leak gives us a peek at the alleged color options of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a. According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will be offered in Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors. Notably, the device's frame appears to match the color of the phone.

The leaked images showcase the purported Google Pixel 9a from all angles. On the back, the flushed camera module will house dual cameras, tipped to be a 48MP primary and 13MP ultrawide lens. The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM.

Here's the Pixel 9a in different colors:

Gallery: Google Pixel 9a

The device is expected to go on sale on March 26. This year, the Pixel 9a might cost $40 extra in the USA compared to the Pixel 8a, with a similar price increase anticipated in the UK and European markets. Reportedly, the 128GB model of the Pixel 9a could cost $499, the same as the Pixel 8a. However, the 256GB model is rumored to cost $599, up from the Pixel 8a's $559.

The Pixel 9a could feature a 6.3-inch Actua AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate plus 2,700 nits and a resolution of 1080x2424 (FHD+). It could be juiced by a 5,100 mAh battery, making it the largest battery in a Pixel phone to date. Google may keep the charging speeds at 23W wired and 7.5W wireless.

The mid-range smartphone market is expected to heat up, as Apple is also rumored to debut its mid-range iPhone SE 4 soon. The iPhone SE 4 is speculated to feature a complete design overhaul, rock a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera, and use the A18 chipset with support for Apple Intelligence.

Images via Android Headlines