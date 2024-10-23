The Google Pixel 9a's upgraded camera may offer better low-light performance

Google is expected to launch its mid-range phone, the Pixel 9a, sometime in March 2025. It was previously suggested that the early launch of Pixel 9a might be related to the iPhone SE 4, as Apple could launch the device in early 2025, and Google probably doesn't want the iPhone SE 4 to attract all the hype.

The Pixel 9a is expected to be launched in two new color options and is also tipped to feature a new camera design, that will be flushed to the back of the device. As days are passing by, we are getting more information about the specifications of the device, and the latest leak gives us a peek into the primary camera sensor of the device.

According to a fresh leak (via Android Headlines), the Pixel 9a is purported to come with the same primary camera as the one on Google's most expensive flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the Pixel 7a, Google the Pixel "a" lineup a massive upgrade with an impressive 64MP lens, carried forward with this year's Pixel 8a. However, it appears that Google may want to hit the brakes, and may launch the Pixel 9a with a 48MP primary camera.

Pixel cameras are always known for great photography capabilities, and even though 48MP seems like a downgrade from 64MP, in reality, that isn't the case. The 48MP camera on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is slightly better compared to the 64MP sensor on the Pixel 8a. The 48MP lens boasts a f/1.7 aperture than the 64MP's f/1.9 aperture, helping the phone capture better low-light images.

Additionally, with the new sensor, the Pixel 9a may also receive the new "Add Me" feature that Google introduced with the Pixel 9 series that makes use of AI to take group photos and later add yourself to the image, making sure that the photographer isn't left out of the group image. The Pixel 9a is also tipped to be powered by Samsung-made Tensor G4 chipset and could boot Android 15 out of the box.