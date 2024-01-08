AMD launches 16GB RX 7600 XT to satisfy your VRAM thirst and kill Nvidia RTX 4060

While Nvidia is having a much more eventful launch when it comes to GPUs in the form of the Nvidia RTX 4000 Super series, the Radeon division also has a small announcement to make. And although it does not quite match up in terms of scale with what GeForce has in plan, the impact could be just as much as most PC gamers are still on 1080p.

As such, AMD today has announced its new RX 7600 XT 16GB graphics card. AMD knows the selling point of this GPU is its enormous VRAM buffer and that's what the company mainly talks about in its CES 2024 launch presentation today.

In terms of performance, the 7600 XT shouldn't really be much of an improvement over the 7600 at least in games that aren't VRAM-heavy. That's because, the core clock boosts up to 2755MHz which is only a 100MHz improvement over the 7600. However, the game frequency has been raised by around 9.7% as it is now 2470MHz. This could lead to a 5% improvement in certain situations, and probably more if the performance is being held back by the available memory buffer.

However, as newer titles get more and more memory-hungry, the 16 Gig frame buffer could really come in handy here. The GPU is priced at $329 and so it is taking an aim directly at the Nvidia RTX 4060 which only features 8 GB. The 16GB memory could also allow the 7600 XT to do some decent 1440p gaming with textures turned all the way up while some other GPU-intense settings are turned down.

The new RX 7600 XT 16GB is set to be available from January 24th which means it is just over two weeks away from being on store shelves.

In terms of other announcements, AMD did unveil its new Ryzen 8000 G-series APUs and they are ready for the next-gen AI-heavy Windows with dedicated NPU hardware.