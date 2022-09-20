Alleged Nvidia RTX 4090 photo leaks ahead of 'Project Beyond' GTC 2022 reveal

Around two weeks ago, Nvidia teased its "Project Beyond" event on the occasion of this year's GPU Technology Conference (GTC). The teased event, which is later today, is expected to be about the upcoming Ada Lovelace RTX 4000 series cards as Nvidia moves beyond the current Ampere-based RTX 30 series. The announcement should be headlined by the GeForce RTX 4090 BFGPU and an alleged picture of the card has leaked ahead of its revelation.

The purported photo of the Founders' Edition RTX 4090 has been posted by VideoCardz. The style seems to match the leaked picture of an RTX 4080 Founders' Edition card that had surfaced earlier. Aside from the reference models, photos of after-market cards have also surfaced. For example, the Zotac AMP RTX 4090 leak revealed a very thick card that possesses a rounded corner design.

Spec-wise, the RTX 4090 is said to pack 126 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) or over 16,000 CUDA cores. Just like the RTX 3090, the 4090 too will allegedly feature 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM.

In terms of what to expect in regards to performance, rumors have suggested that the GPU will be an absolute monster. The RTX 4090 is expected to be nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the RTX 3090. This is according to an alleged 3DMark Time Spy Extreme graphics benchmark leak.

Source and Image: VideoCardz