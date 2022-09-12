Leaked pictures of the gigantic Zotac Amp RTX 4090 GPU featuring rounded corners

Nvidia recently hinted at the possible launch for its RTX 40-series Ada Lovelace graphics cards with a new hashtag "ProjectBeyond". The new lineup could be arriving at the GTC on September 20th. In weeks preceding such massive launches, leaks from add-in-board (AIB) partners and Nvidia itself are pretty common. Such is the case, it seems, for the Zotac RTX 4090 Amp Extreme Airo model as a picture of the card's packaging as well as a full stack of GPUs was posted on Baidu. While the source of the images has since removed them, fellow news outlet VideoCardz was able to save the images.

The packaging for the Amp Extreme Airo looks pretty standard as there is nothing fancy about it. The features of the aftermarket model are given on the box. These include IceStorm 3.0 cooling, Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting, Firestorm tuning software, Freeza fan control and Dual Bios.

Up next, we have pictures of the cards themselves. Although we don't have the top view of the GPUs, the backplate and the general girth of the Amp Extreme Airo RTX 4090 model suggests it could take up to at least three slots. In related news, alleged picture of an RTX 4080 Founder's edition has also leaked recently.

Via: VideoCardz