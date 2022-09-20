Microsoft Defender for Endpoint tamper protection enabled for existing customers

Microsoft has announced that it’s switching on tamper protection for all existing customers of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. With this protection, unauthorized changes to your security settings cannot be made. It also lets you know if any attempts to tamper with the settings have been made by anyone.

Last year, the feature was turned on by default for all new customers with Defender for Endpoint Plan 2 or Microsoft 365 ES licences. Now, however, it is being switched on for all existing customers. Microsoft will let people know via a notification that the feature will be switched on 30 days before its enabled.

While Microsoft recommends enabling tamper protection across your organization to prevent attacks, it still gives you the option to explicitly opt out. To opt out of the switch on, follow these steps:

Go to security.microsoft.com and sign in. Go to Settings > Endpoints > Advanced features Turn tamper protection on by selecting its toggle. Select Save preferences Turn tamper protection off by selecting its toggle. Select Save preferences.

If you want to take a deeper dive and learn more about tamper protection, head over to the Microsoft Docs page, where you can read about it more in-depth.